Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) recent quarterly performance of -2.07% is not showing the real picture

As on Thursday, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) started slowly as it slid -0.97% to $24.6, before settling in for the price of $24.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPG posted a 52-week range of $22.51-$33.05.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $366.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $364.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.85.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.44%, in contrast to 103.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s CFO sold 21,427 shares at the rate of 26.82, making the entire transaction reach 574,672 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,373. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 9,000 for 26.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 241,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,623 in total.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.73% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.71% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.83, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.73.

In the same vein, IPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc, IPG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.63 million was lower the volume of 7.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.47% While, its Average True Range was 43.19%.

Raw Stochastic average of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.71 that was higher than 0.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.