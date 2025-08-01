Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) EPS is poised to hit -0.28 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) started slowly as it slid -3.75% to $2.57, before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IOVA posted a 52-week range of $1.64-$12.51.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $333.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $858.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.16.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.70%, in contrast to 63.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 1.84, making the entire transaction reach 55,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s Chief Regulatory Officer bought 5,600 for 1.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,743. This particular insider is now the holder of 206,852 in total.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.11% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.04.

In the same vein, IOVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, IOVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 19.1 million was better the volume of 13.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.16% While, its Average True Range was 48.46%.

Raw Stochastic average of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.