IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.89 million

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.97% at $185.86, before settling in for the price of $191.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IQV posted a 52-week range of $134.65-$252.88.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 50.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $160.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $182.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. IQVIA Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.87%, in contrast to 96.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 549 shares at the rate of 191.53, making the entire transaction reach 105,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,910. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23 ’25, Company’s insider sold 5,800 for 190.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,102,290. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,178 in total.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.65% and is forecasted to reach 12.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.92, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.72.

In the same vein, IQV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.90, a figure that is expected to reach 2.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.63% While, its Average True Range was 57.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.67 that was higher than 5.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.