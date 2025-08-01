Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) is 5.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.35% at $9.56, before settling in for the price of $9.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IE posted a 52-week range of $4.50-$13.25.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -32.06% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.82.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Copper Industry. Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.65%, in contrast to 62.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 5.76, making the entire transaction reach 288,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 730,753. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06 ’25, Company’s Senior VP, Exploration bought 5,000 for 5.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,510 in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.49% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 386.45.

In the same vein, IE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.68% While, its Average True Range was 35.90%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.85 that was higher than 0.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.