Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.74: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) started slowly as it slid -1.11% to $4.44, before settling in for the price of $4.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBLU posted a 52-week range of $3.34-$8.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -139.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $364.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $291.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.74.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Jetblue Airways Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.96%, in contrast to 76.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 7.50, making the entire transaction reach 112,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,833.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jetblue Airways Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -139.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, JBLU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Jetblue Airways Corp, JBLU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 23.53 million was lower the volume of 24.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.44% While, its Average True Range was 49.46%.

Raw Stochastic average of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.