Keycorp (KEY) last month volatility was 2.08%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.32% to $17.92, before settling in for the price of $18.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEY posted a 52-week range of $12.73-$20.04.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.99.

Keycorp (KEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Keycorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 88.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24 ’25, this organization’s Director, Corporate Center sold 17,000 shares at the rate of 18.67, making the entire transaction reach 317,390 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,719. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23 ’25, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 112,149 for 18.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,115,130. This particular insider is now the holder of 619,895 in total.

Keycorp (KEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Keycorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.44% and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in the upcoming year.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keycorp (KEY). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 86.52.

In the same vein, KEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keycorp (KEY)

[Keycorp, KEY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.48% While, its Average True Range was 40.81%.

Raw Stochastic average of Keycorp (KEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.39 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.