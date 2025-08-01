Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) average volume reaches $13.78M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.18% to $28.06, before settling in for the price of $28.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMI posted a 52-week range of $19.68-$31.48.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.28.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Kinder Morgan Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.74%, in contrast to 67.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,759 shares at the rate of 27.21, making the entire transaction reach 75,059 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,764. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04 ’25, Company’s President sold 18,000 for 28.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 508,676. This particular insider is now the holder of 771,652 in total.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.49% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.02, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.81.

In the same vein, KMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kinder Morgan Inc, KMI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.48 million was better the volume of 14.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.62% While, its Average True Range was 57.84%.

Raw Stochastic average of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was lower than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.