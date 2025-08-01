KLA Corp (KLAC) plunge -2.78% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.97% to $879.03, before settling in for the price of $924.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KLAC posted a 52-week range of $551.33-$945.87.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $868.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $735.22.

KLA Corp (KLAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. KLA Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 88.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 39 shares at the rate of 891.50, making the entire transaction reach 34,768 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,616. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30 ’25, Company’s EVP, CLO and Secretary sold 1,320 for 891.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,176,331. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,100 in total.

KLA Corp (KLAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

KLA Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.30% and is forecasted to reach 38.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KLA Corp (KLAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.95, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.11.

In the same vein, KLAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 27.52, a figure that is expected to reach 8.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 38.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KLA Corp (KLAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [KLA Corp, KLAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.57% While, its Average True Range was 36.69%.

Raw Stochastic average of KLA Corp (KLAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.28 that was higher than 23.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.