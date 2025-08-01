Kopin Corp (KOPN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.74

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.13% to $1.79, before settling in for the price of $1.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOPN posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$2.50.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.12%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.12%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $291.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6462, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3244.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Kopin Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.62%, in contrast to 34.18% institutional ownership.

Kopin Corp (KOPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.89% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kopin Corp (KOPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.73.

In the same vein, KOPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corp (KOPN)

[Kopin Corp, KOPN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.99% While, its Average True Range was 42.19%.

Raw Stochastic average of Kopin Corp (KOPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1742 that was higher than 0.1145 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.