Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) latest performance of -3.62% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.62% to $27.46, before settling in for the price of $28.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KHC posted a 52-week range of $25.44-$36.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 7.39% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.18 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.18 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.72.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Kraft Heinz Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.33%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 18 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 27.91, making the entire transaction reach 697,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 25.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 647,705. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,000 in total.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.94% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kraft Heinz Co (KHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.30.

In the same vein, KHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kraft Heinz Co, KHC]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 12.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.59% While, its Average True Range was 43.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.63 that was higher than 0.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.