KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) volume hits 1.28 million: A New Opening for Investors

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) flaunted slowness of -0.54% at $5.49, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $5.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$43.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -30.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.72.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the KULR Technology Group Inc industry. KULR Technology Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.30%, in contrast to 9.30% institutional ownership.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.22% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.52.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [KULR Technology Group Inc, KULR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.56% While, its Average True Range was 32.10%.

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.44 that was lower than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.