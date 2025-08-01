L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) volume hits 1.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.26% to $274.82, before settling in for the price of $274.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LHX posted a 52-week range of $193.09-$280.03.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $186.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $253.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $230.09.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. L3Harris Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 88.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s Chair and CEO sold 72,000 shares at the rate of 271.14, making the entire transaction reach 19,522,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 145,578.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.68% and is forecasted to reach 12.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.68, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.76.

In the same vein, LHX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [L3Harris Technologies Inc, LHX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.28 million was lower the volume of 1.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.29% While, its Average True Range was 75.79%.

Raw Stochastic average of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.43 that was lower than 5.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.