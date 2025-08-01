Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $36.52: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.32% to $39.07, before settling in for the price of $40.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEGN posted a 52-week range of $27.34-$59.62.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.52.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.44%, in contrast to 46.09% institutional ownership.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.87.

In the same vein, LEGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Legend Biotech Corp ADR, LEGN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.26 million was inferior to the volume of 1.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.83% While, its Average True Range was 39.45%.

Raw Stochastic average of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.80 that was higher than 1.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.