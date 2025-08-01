LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.5 million

As on Thursday, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.75% to $6.37, before settling in for the price of $6.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LX posted a 52-week range of $1.57-$11.64.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 259.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $844.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.89.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 59.24% institutional ownership.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 259.18% and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 81.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.01, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, LX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR, LX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.49 million was better the volume of 3.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.06% While, its Average True Range was 40.00%.

Raw Stochastic average of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.39 that was lower than 0.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.