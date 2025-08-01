Liquidia Corp (LQDA) EPS is poised to hit -0.42 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.20% to $18.69, before settling in for the price of $19.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LQDA posted a 52-week range of $8.26-$20.33.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.74.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Liquidia Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.48%, in contrast to 64.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 454 shares at the rate of 19.54, making the entire transaction reach 8,871 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,180. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,063 for 19.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,771. This particular insider is now the holder of 186,105 in total.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquidia Corp (LQDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 112.99.

In the same vein, LQDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Liquidia Corp, LQDA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.30% While, its Average True Range was 70.48%.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidia Corp (LQDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was higher than 0.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.