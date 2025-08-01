Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) average volume reaches $3.00M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) set off with pace as it heaved 2.48% to $2.89, before settling in for the price of $2.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LU posted a 52-week range of $2.13-$4.15.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -42.05% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 249.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $838.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $837.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.75.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 11.78% institutional ownership.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 249.84% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69.

In the same vein, LU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lufax Holding Ltd ADR, LU]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.09 million was inferior to the volume of 3.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.28% While, its Average True Range was 50.29%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was higher than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.