Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) volume hits 13.76 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) started slowly as it slid -0.22% to $4.45, before settling in for the price of $4.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $2.36-$10.33.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 59.19% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -356.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $940.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.13.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Lumen Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.28%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.70, making the entire transaction reach 46,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 384,056.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lumen Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -356.54% and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in the upcoming year.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.49.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lumen Technologies Inc, LUMN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.95 million was lower the volume of 11.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.69% While, its Average True Range was 50.44%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.