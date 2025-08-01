MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) volume hits 40.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) flaunted slowness of -2.84% at $16.08, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $16.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MARA posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$30.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $370.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $362.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.04.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MARA Holdings Inc industry. MARA Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.18%, in contrast to 55.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 27,505 shares at the rate of 19.52, making the entire transaction reach 536,898 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,946,504. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 34,732 for 19.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 661,645. This particular insider is now the holder of 324,572 in total.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.69% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MARA Holdings Inc (MARA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.40, and its Beta score is 6.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.46.

In the same vein, MARA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MARA Holdings Inc, MARA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 42.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.94% While, its Average True Range was 33.31%.

Raw Stochastic average of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.16 that was higher than 1.00 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.