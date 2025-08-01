Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) latest performance of -1.68% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.68% to $80.37, before settling in for the price of $81.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRVL posted a 52-week range of $47.08-$127.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $862.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $857.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.42.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Marvell Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.59%, in contrast to 84.26% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 18 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 3,000 for 72.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,163 in total.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.82% and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in the upcoming year.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.30.

In the same vein, MRVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Marvell Technology Inc, MRVL]. Its last 5-days volume of 21.96 million indicated improvement to the volume of 18.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.91% While, its Average True Range was 70.06%.

Raw Stochastic average of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.60 that was lower than 2.94 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.