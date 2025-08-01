MaxLinear Inc (MXL) went down -6.89% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -6.89% at $15.82, before settling in for the price of $16.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXL posted a 52-week range of $8.35-$25.73.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -59.94% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -59.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.90.

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. MaxLinear Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.18%, in contrast to 81.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,071 shares at the rate of 10.40, making the entire transaction reach 63,154 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,995.

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Earnings and Revenue Records

MaxLinear Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year.

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MaxLinear Inc (MXL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64.

In the same vein, MXL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.24% While, its Average True Range was 50.11%.

Raw Stochastic average of MaxLinear Inc (MXL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.11 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.