Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.32

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.24% to $4.12, before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPW posted a 52-week range of $3.51-$6.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $600.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $495.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.73.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.53%, in contrast to 58.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 29,000 shares at the rate of 5.20, making the entire transaction reach 150,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 216,100.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.84% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.43.

In the same vein, MPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Medical Properties Trust Inc, MPW]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.78 million was inferior to the volume of 10.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.40% While, its Average True Range was 39.65%.

Raw Stochastic average of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.