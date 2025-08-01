Mercer International Inc (MERC) plunge -2.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -7.71% at $3.71, before settling in for the price of $4.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MERC posted a 52-week range of $3.18-$8.28.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -54.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $248.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.52.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. Mercer International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.27%, in contrast to 49.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 22 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 760,000 shares at the rate of 3.25, making the entire transaction reach 2,470,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,300,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 58,400 for 3.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 218,713. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,000,000 in total.

Mercer International Inc (MERC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.67% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mercer International Inc (MERC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.14.

In the same vein, MERC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mercer International Inc (MERC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.31% While, its Average True Range was 47.12%.

Raw Stochastic average of Mercer International Inc (MERC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.