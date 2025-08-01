Meta Platforms Inc (META) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.27

As on Thursday, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.25% to $773.44, before settling in for the price of $695.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, META posted a 52-week range of $450.80-$747.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 29.99% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1944.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $696.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $628.31.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Meta Platforms Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.78%, in contrast to 68.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 519 shares at the rate of 719.86, making the entire transaction reach 373,607 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,550.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.28% and is forecasted to reach 29.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Platforms Inc (META). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.01, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.78.

In the same vein, META’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 27.61, a figure that is expected to reach 6.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 29.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Meta Platforms Inc, META], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 19.23 million was better the volume of 15.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.70% While, its Average True Range was 74.07%.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Platforms Inc (META) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.59 that was lower than 17.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.