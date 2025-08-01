Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) volume hits 15.36 million: A New Opening for Investors

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.84% to $67.59, before settling in for the price of $70.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCHP posted a 52-week range of $34.12-$89.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $538.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $528.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.62.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Microchip Technology, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.13%, in contrast to 97.14% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s SENIOR VP AND CFO sold 2,015 for 55.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,397. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,313 in total.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.62% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.24.

In the same vein, MCHP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP)

[Microchip Technology, Inc, MCHP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.81% While, its Average True Range was 34.33%.

Raw Stochastic average of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.14 that was lower than 2.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.