MKS Inc (MKSI) plunge -4.38% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.22% to $95.18, before settling in for the price of $100.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MKSI posted a 52-week range of $54.84-$127.65.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.99% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.07.

MKS Inc (MKSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. MKS Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.66%, in contrast to 106.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s EVP & COO, MSD sold 957 shares at the rate of 102.44, making the entire transaction reach 98,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,692. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 03 ’25, Company’s EVP, Operations & Corp Mktg sold 2,000 for 105.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 210,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,571 in total.

MKS Inc (MKSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

MKS Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.08% and is forecasted to reach 8.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MKS Inc (MKSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.37, and its Beta score is 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.16.

In the same vein, MKSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MKS Inc (MKSI)

[MKS Inc, MKSI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.41% While, its Average True Range was 30.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of MKS Inc (MKSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.50 that was lower than 3.76 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.