Moody’s Corp (MCO) is 5.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Thursday, Moody’s Corp (NYSE: MCO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.61% to $515.73, before settling in for the price of $512.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCO posted a 52-week range of $378.71-$531.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $491.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $477.63.

Moody’s Corp (MCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Moody’s Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 93.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s President, Moody’s Analytics sold 2,120 shares at the rate of 511.18, making the entire transaction reach 1,083,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,558.

Moody’s Corp (MCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.33% and is forecasted to reach 15.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Moody’s Corp (NYSE: MCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Moody’s Corp (MCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.83, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.02.

In the same vein, MCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.77, a figure that is expected to reach 3.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Moody’s Corp (MCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Moody’s Corp, MCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was better the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.45% While, its Average True Range was 67.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Moody’s Corp (MCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.04 that was lower than 10.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.