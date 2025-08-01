MP Materials Corporation (MP) last month performance of 95.30% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.07% to $61.5, before settling in for the price of $60.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $10.02-$65.84.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -41.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.71.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. MP Materials Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.77%, in contrast to 64.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 6,338 shares at the rate of 31.94, making the entire transaction reach 202,464 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,337.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

MP Materials Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.57% and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in the upcoming year.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corporation (MP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 50.42.

In the same vein, MP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Going through the that latest performance of [MP Materials Corporation, MP]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.39 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.13% While, its Average True Range was 68.41%.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corporation (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.54 that was higher than 2.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.