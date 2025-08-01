Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) is 1.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.56% to $24.76, before settling in for the price of $24.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MWA posted a 52-week range of $18.55-$28.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.98% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.56.

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Mueller Water Products Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.88%, in contrast to 103.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,110 shares at the rate of 24.74, making the entire transaction reach 27,461 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,730. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,085 for 25.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,477. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,620 in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.65% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.05, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.18.

In the same vein, MWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA)

[Mueller Water Products Inc, MWA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.16% While, its Average True Range was 50.69%.

Raw Stochastic average of Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was lower than 0.74 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.