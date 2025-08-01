Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) volume hits 1.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.16% to $362.48, before settling in for the price of $408.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUSA posted a 52-week range of $385.44-$561.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 37.76% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $419.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $473.53.

Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Murphy USA Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.27%, in contrast to 86.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 435.58, making the entire transaction reach 435,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05 ’25, Company’s Director sold 797 for 452.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 360,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,349 in total.

Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.60% and is forecasted to reach 26.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Murphy USA Inc (MUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.01, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.64.

In the same vein, MUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.15, a figure that is expected to reach 7.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 26.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Murphy USA Inc, MUSA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.55 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.77% While, its Average True Range was 18.00%.

Raw Stochastic average of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.73 that was higher than 13.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.