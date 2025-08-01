Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) latest performance of 1.66% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) set off with pace as it heaved 1.66% to $7.33, before settling in for the price of $7.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVTS posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$9.48.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.32% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.63.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.45%, in contrast to 31.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 18,645,603 shares at the rate of 8.79, making the entire transaction reach 163,894,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,645,603. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s Director sold 18,645,603 for 8.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 163,894,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 568,450 in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.62% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.98.

In the same vein, NVTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Navitas Semiconductor Corp, NVTS]. Its last 5-days volume of 23.52 million indicated improvement to the volume of 21.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.76% While, its Average True Range was 47.23%.

Raw Stochastic average of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75 that was higher than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.