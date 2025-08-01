NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) volume hits 1.66 million: A New Opening for Investors

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) established initial surge of 13.42% at $30.6, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $26.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NATL posted a 52-week range of $22.30-$35.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.96.

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NCR Atleos Corp industry. NCR Atleos Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.23%, in contrast to 94.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 25.59, making the entire transaction reach 102,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,481. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06 ’24, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 450 for 33.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,066. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,176 in total.

NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

NCR Atleos Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.29% and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in the upcoming year.

NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE: NATL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NCR Atleos Corp (NATL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.68, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.90.

In the same vein, NATL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NCR Atleos Corp (NATL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NCR Atleos Corp, NATL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.29% While, its Average True Range was 67.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.44 that was higher than 1.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.