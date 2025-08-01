Netstreit Corp (NTST) EPS is poised to hit 0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.35% to $18.23, before settling in for the price of $18.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTST posted a 52-week range of $13.42-$18.80.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 235.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.64.

Netstreit Corp (NTST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Netstreit Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.97%, in contrast to 99.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11 ’25, this organization’s President, CEO and Secretary bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 14.87, making the entire transaction reach 37,162 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 307,072. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s President, CEO and Secretary bought 6,384 for 15.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,870. This particular insider is now the holder of 304,572 in total.

Netstreit Corp (NTST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Netstreit Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 235.05% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

Netstreit Corp (NYSE: NTST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Netstreit Corp (NTST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 135.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.08.

In the same vein, NTST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Netstreit Corp (NTST)

[Netstreit Corp, NTST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.49% While, its Average True Range was 61.78%.

Raw Stochastic average of Netstreit Corp (NTST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was higher than 0.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.