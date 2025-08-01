Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) went down -6.24% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.24% to $128.23, before settling in for the price of $136.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBIX posted a 52-week range of $84.23-$157.98.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 53.47% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $127.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.54%, in contrast to 94.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Regulatory Officer sold 457 shares at the rate of 135.00, making the entire transaction reach 61,695 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,730. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 09 ’25, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 59,819 for 130.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,803,688. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,289 in total.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.16% and is forecasted to reach 6.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.85, and its Beta score is 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.06.

In the same vein, NBIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX)

[Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, NBIX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.82% While, its Average True Range was 39.21%.

Raw Stochastic average of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.54 that was higher than 3.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.