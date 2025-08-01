New Gold Inc (NGD) average volume reaches $22.45M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) open the trading on Thursday, remained unchanged to $4.19, before settling in for the price of $4.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGD posted a 52-week range of $1.94-$5.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $791.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $754.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.43.

New Gold Inc (NGD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. New Gold Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.74%, in contrast to 54.45% institutional ownership.

New Gold Inc (NGD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.63% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Gold Inc (NGD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.06, and its Beta score is 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23.

In the same vein, NGD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Gold Inc (NGD)

[New Gold Inc, NGD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.09% While, its Average True Range was 34.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of New Gold Inc (NGD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was lower than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.