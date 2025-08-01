NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) recent quarterly performance of 6.25% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.10% to $71.06, before settling in for the price of $70.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEE posted a 52-week range of $61.72-$86.10.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.06 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $146.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.36.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. NextEra Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 82.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Nuclear Div & CNO sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 71.84, making the entire transaction reach 538,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,539.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

NextEra Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.15% and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.76, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.18.

In the same vein, NEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Going through the that latest performance of [NextEra Energy Inc, NEE]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.92 million was inferior to the volume of 12.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.85% While, its Average True Range was 36.85%.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.70 that was lower than 1.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.