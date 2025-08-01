NIO Inc ADR (NIO) volume hits 130.59 million: A New Opening for Investors

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 7.98% at $4.87, before settling in for the price of $4.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $3.02-$7.71.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.94 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.30.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. NIO Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 11.63% institutional ownership.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.07% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc ADR (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 62.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 51.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.65% While, its Average True Range was 65.25%.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc ADR (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.