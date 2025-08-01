NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) set off with pace as it heaved 4.06% to $2.82, before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NB posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$4.36.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $204.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.14.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. NioCorp Developments Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.60%, in contrast to 12.03% institutional ownership.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.77% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22.

In the same vein, NB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB)

Going through the that latest performance of [NioCorp Developments Ltd, NB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.21% While, its Average True Range was 43.10%.

Raw Stochastic average of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.