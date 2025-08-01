No matter how cynical the overall market is Energy Transfer LP (ET) performance over the last week is recorded 1.81%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.06% to $18.04, before settling in for the price of $18.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ET posted a 52-week range of $14.60-$21.45.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.43 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.22.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Energy Transfer LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.28%, in contrast to 30.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,369 shares at the rate of 18.48, making the entire transaction reach 25,299 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,523.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.01% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Transfer LP (ET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.59, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.10.

In the same vein, ET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Going through the that latest performance of [Energy Transfer LP, ET]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.31 million was inferior to the volume of 15.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.13% While, its Average True Range was 63.83%.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.