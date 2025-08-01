No matter how cynical the overall market is EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) performance over the last week is recorded 6.07%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, EZCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) set off with pace as it heaved 7.51% to $14.32, before settling in for the price of $13.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EZPW posted a 52-week range of $10.26-$16.60.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 89.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 89.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $872.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.31.

EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. EZCorp, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.02%, in contrast to 112.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 42,500 shares at the rate of 14.55, making the entire transaction reach 618,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,483. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for 14.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 283,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 169,483 in total.

EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

EZCorp, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.71% and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 89.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EZCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EZCorp, Inc (EZPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.61, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.49.

In the same vein, EZPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EZCorp, Inc (EZPW)

Going through the that latest performance of [EZCorp, Inc, EZPW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million was inferior to the volume of 1.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.43% While, its Average True Range was 62.46%.

Raw Stochastic average of EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.