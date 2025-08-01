No matter how cynical the overall market is Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.58%

As on Thursday, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.35% to $43.3, before settling in for the price of $43.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JHG posted a 52-week range of $28.26-$46.68.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.89.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Janus Henderson Group plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.66%, in contrast to 94.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’24, this organization’s CAO & GENERAL COUNSEL sold 6,314 shares at the rate of 41.63, making the entire transaction reach 262,852 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,799.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.46% and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.32, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.30.

In the same vein, JHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Janus Henderson Group plc, JHG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.18 million was lower the volume of 1.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.82% While, its Average True Range was 77.53%.

Raw Stochastic average of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.90 that was lower than 0.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.