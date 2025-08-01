No matter how cynical the overall market is Oklo Inc (OKLO) performance over the last week is recorded 2.68%

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) established initial surge of 1.27% at $76.59, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $75.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKLO posted a 52-week range of $5.35-$78.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.88.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Oklo Inc industry. Oklo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.36%, in contrast to 28.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30 ’25, this organization’s Co-Founder, CEO sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 55.20, making the entire transaction reach 16,559,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,105,098. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30 ’25, Company’s Co-Founder, CEO sold 300,000 for 55.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,559,177. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,802,108 in total.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.81% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oklo Inc (OKLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 36.23.

In the same vein, OKLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oklo Inc (OKLO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Oklo Inc, OKLO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 18.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.10% While, its Average True Range was 68.12%.

Raw Stochastic average of Oklo Inc (OKLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.06 that was higher than 4.10 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.