No matter how cynical the overall market is Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) performance over the last week is recorded -7.61%

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.73% to $146.76, before settling in for the price of $159.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $120.80-$182.10.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $158.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $154.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $157.56.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Qualcomm, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02 ’25, this organization’s CFO & COO sold 3,333 shares at the rate of 161.28, making the entire transaction reach 537,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,446.

Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Qualcomm, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.38% and is forecasted to reach 12.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.15, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.63.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.37, a figure that is expected to reach 2.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM)

[Qualcomm, Inc, QCOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.64% While, its Average True Range was 27.79%.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.56 that was lower than 4.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.