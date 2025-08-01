No matter how cynical the overall market is Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) performance over the last week is recorded 4.60%

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.14% at $14.79, before settling in for the price of $14.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEM posted a 52-week range of $14.00-$22.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.06.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.55%, in contrast to 84.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 21,000 shares at the rate of 15.02, making the entire transaction reach 315,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,089. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 225,000 for 18.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,050,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 714,516 in total.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.85% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.01, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.29.

In the same vein, SEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.24% While, its Average True Range was 56.87%.

Raw Stochastic average of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was lower than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.