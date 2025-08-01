No matter how cynical the overall market is Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) performance over the last week is recorded -0.71%

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.01% to $163.79, before settling in for the price of $165.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPG posted a 52-week range of $136.34-$190.13.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $161.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.90.

Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Simon Property Group, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 92.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 208 shares at the rate of 159.29, making the entire transaction reach 33,132 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,080. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 378 for 159.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,212. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,998 in total.

Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.39% and is forecasted to reach 6.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.47, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.88.

In the same vein, SPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.69, a figure that is expected to reach 1.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG)

[Simon Property Group, Inc, SPG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.27% While, its Average True Range was 47.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.48 that was lower than 3.74 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.