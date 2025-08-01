No matter how cynical the overall market is TransUnion (TRU) performance over the last week is recorded -3.29%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.41% to $95.19, before settling in for the price of $96.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRU posted a 52-week range of $66.38-$113.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $91.76.

TransUnion (TRU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. TransUnion’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.92%, in contrast to 100.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s President, US Markets sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 87.14, making the entire transaction reach 87,140 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,393.

TransUnion (TRU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransUnion’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.56% and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransUnion (TRU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.90, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.35.

In the same vein, TRU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransUnion (TRU)

Going through the that latest performance of [TransUnion, TRU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.97 million was inferior to the volume of 2.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.34% While, its Average True Range was 52.36%.

Raw Stochastic average of TransUnion (TRU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.50 that was lower than 2.98 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.