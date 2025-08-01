No matter how cynical the overall market is Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) performance over the last week is recorded -16.35%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.58% at $1.74, before settling in for the price of $1.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKHS posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$24.25.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4893, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.6082.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Workhorse Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17 ’25, this organization’s VP, Supply Chain Management sold 100 shares at the rate of 1.31, making the entire transaction reach 131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 470. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120 for 1.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157. This particular insider is now the holder of 823 in total.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78.

In the same vein, WKHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -45.16.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.15% While, its Average True Range was 42.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.3591 that was higher than 0.2498 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.