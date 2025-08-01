NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.07 million

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.47% at $11.57, before settling in for the price of $10.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVCR posted a 52-week range of $10.91-$34.13.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -83.87%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -83.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.12.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. NovoCure Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.39%, in contrast to 76.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 11.59, making the entire transaction reach 231,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,150. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 999 for 17.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,259. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,054 in total.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

NovoCure Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.22% and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -83.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NovoCure Ltd (NVCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05.

In the same vein, NVCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.21% While, its Average True Range was 22.59%.

Raw Stochastic average of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.93 that was higher than 0.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.