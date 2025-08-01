NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) volume hits 219.23 million: A New Opening for Investors

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) flaunted slowness of -0.78% at $177.87, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $179.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVDA posted a 52-week range of $86.62-$179.89.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 91.83% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 91.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.39 billion, simultaneously with a float of $23.41 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4340.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $153.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $134.57.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NVIDIA Corp industry. NVIDIA Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.07%, in contrast to 66.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 179.94, making the entire transaction reach 13,495,365 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,673,225. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 75,000 for 178.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,405,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,748,225 in total.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.79% and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 91.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NVIDIA Corp (NVDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.29, and its Beta score is 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.22.

In the same vein, NVDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.10, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NVIDIA Corp, NVDA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 249.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.27% While, its Average True Range was 70.28%.

Raw Stochastic average of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.66 that was lower than 4.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.