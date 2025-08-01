Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) average volume reaches $5.42M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.02% to $0.54, before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPTT posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.75.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 34.77% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5579, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5036.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Ocean Power Technologies’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.99%, in contrast to 8.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 35,000 shares at the rate of 0.19, making the entire transaction reach 6,713 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 241,871. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’24, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 0.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 358,658 in total.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.21.

In the same vein, OPTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ocean Power Technologies, OPTT]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.59 million was inferior to the volume of 8.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.12% While, its Average True Range was 36.60%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0702 that was higher than 0.0499 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.