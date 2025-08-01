Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) last month performance of 16.22% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.79% to $1.29, before settling in for the price of $1.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMEX posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$5.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2163, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7273.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.49%, in contrast to 14.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 32,235 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 551,124. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 24 ’24, Company’s Director bought 250,000 for 0.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 501,124 in total.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 57.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 161.68.

In the same vein, OMEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, OMEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.24 million was inferior to the volume of 8.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.22% While, its Average True Range was 39.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2058 that was higher than 0.1405 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.